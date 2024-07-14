Donald Trump Launches GoFundMe for Shooting Victims, Police Brushed Off Warning About Gunman

AceShowbiz - On Saturday evening, July 13, a man identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, climbed onto a rooftop adjacent to Donald Trump's rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, and opened fire. Former President Trump, who was speaking onstage, was injured when a bullet grazed his ear, while one rally attendee was killed and two others were critically injured.

Eyewitness Greg Smith told the BBC, "We're pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground - we're like 'hey man there's a guy on the roof with a rifle' and the police did not know what was going on."

Following the shooting, Secret Service agents quickly neutralized the shooter. Trump was immediately escorted from the stage, covered in blood but alive. He later confirmed on Truth Social, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The assassination attempt has raised serious concerns about security measures at the rally, with both Republicans and Democrats condemning the act of violence. President Joe Biden called the crime "sick," emphasizing, "There is no place in America for this type of violence."

International leaders also voiced their disgust. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," while French President Emmanuel Macron called it "a tragedy for our democracies."

As investigations continue, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI are scrutinizing how Crooks - a resident of Bethel Park, registered as a Republican but with previous donations to Democratic causes - managed to breach security. Authorities are also collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to prevent such incidents in the future.

In response, Trump's campaign has established a GoFundMe page to support the families of the victims, with Trump stating, "All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation."

The shooting has not only heightened security concerns but also intensified political discourse, with some Trump supporters blaming the Democrats' rhetoric for inciting violence. The House of Representatives, under Speaker Mike Johnson's direction, is set to conduct a full investigation into the incident to provide clarity and accountability.

As the nation grapples with this shocking event, the focus remains on ensuring such acts of violence do not disrupt democratic processes or threaten political figures.