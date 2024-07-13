 
Kim Kardashian and North West in Talks to Join 'Les Miserables' Production
Little is known about the stage musical, which is based on 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, but the reality TV star and her daughter's roles have been spilled.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and North West are known for their shared interest in acting and are likely going to bring their star power together to a stage production. Rumor has it that the mother-daughter duo are interested in joining a "Les Miserables" production.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was the first to reveal the news on Friday, July 12. On its Instagram Story, it shared an email from an anonymous tipster which read, "Kim and North are in talks to play Fantine and Cosette in a production of Les Miserables."

DeuxMoi's IG Story

DeuxMoi shared news about Kim Kardashian and North West allegedly joining 'Les Miserables' production.

Should the report be true, Kim and North will be playing characters that are not too far from their real lives. In the book, Fantine is described as a single mother who is separated from her daughter Cosette as Fantine struggles to support her daughter by working in a factory.

Other details are currently unknown, including which production that they will be starring in. Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon "Les Miserables" is currently going on a U.S. tour, but its cast has already been fixed.

"Les Miserables" has been adapted into various forms, including a 2012 English-language film by director Tom Hooper which starred an A-list cast including Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen and Samantha Barks.

While a joint stage performance will be something new for Kim and North, both of them are no stranger to acting, with the SKIMS founder having starred in the latest installment of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology "American Horror Story" titled "Delicate". Meanwhile, her eldest daughter made her acting debut at "The Lion King" 30th Anniversary concert in May.

