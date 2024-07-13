Chris Brown Roasted for Ranting Against One of His Lookalikes

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown wasn't too happy to see someone impersonating him, so he didn't waste time to call out his lookalike upon finding one. However, the R&B star's rant backfired since fans ridiculed him instead.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old left an angry comment underneath one of the doppelganger's posts. "It's lame as f**k impersonating me.. you look like you missing a chromosome," the musician fumed. *BE YOU MY N***A... YOU COULD NEVER BE ME ! SO STOP IT BEFORE I SLAP DA S**T OUT YOU."

Breezy's remark was captured by The Shade Room, and that was where people offered their two cents. "it was never that serious…," one person opined, while another penned, "It's lame… but it's more lame to even address it when you're a whole super star… that's gone happen 100 more times… you gone fight everybody? It's 10 thousand Michael Jackson's lol. Relax G."

A third added, "He want the Mj title but doesn't have the MJ grace. Take it as a compliment and move on. We know that man isn't you." A different individual chimed in, "Damn was it really that serious, this why I don't idolize."

The criticism continued with one writing, "Imagine Michael Jackson and prince responding to all their impersonators like that." One other person wondered, "I don't know why you mad he impersonating you. He knows he not you and you know he not you. He obviously look up to you. It is a lot of people impersonating people. Chris you taking shoot at the wrong person. Him impersonating ain't as bad as those backstage pictures with your fans."

Back in August 2022, a man who had a great resemblance to Breezy went viral both on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram after announcing $1,500 meet and greets. The debacle started after an X user shared a photo of the doppelganger with a message that read, "Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500."

In his/her own caption, the X user wrote, "Now who the hell [crying laughing emojis]." Many have since reacted to the snap. "Lol wheeet ? You have to be craayyy to pay 1500 for a replica," one user commented. Another jokingly remarked, "Windy instead of Breezy."