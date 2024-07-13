Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tried to Skip ESPYs Red Carpet Amid Award Backlash

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly attempted to avoid the spotlight while attending the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purposely planned to skip the red carpet following backlash over Harry's Pat Tillman award.

Despite the plan, photographers managed to get a photo of the couple at the award-giving event. The pair could be seen hanging out with Meghan's best friend and tennis icon Serena Williams, who served as the host of that night's ceremony.

At this year's ESPY Awards, Harry was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, though the sport legend's mom Mary was publicly against the decision. In his acceptance speech, the British royal said, "I'd like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I'm so honored is here tonight."

"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother. Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses," he added.

He continued, "The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me."

Prior to this, Mary slammed ESPN for not consulting the Pat Tillman Foundation regarding the decision to give the award to Harry this year. "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary admitted. "There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized," she insisted.

However, ESPN defended Harry in a statement which read, "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world."