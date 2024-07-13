 
Eminem Hopes for Reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly on 'The Death of Slim Shady'
The Detroit-born rapper and the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker's decade-long feud has taken a surprising turn with the Slim Shady's newly-released album, 'The Death of Slim Shady'.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly have engaged in a public battle for years, exchanging insults and diss tracks. However, in a recent interview, Eminem admitted that he regrets engaging in beef. This sentiment is reflected in the lyrics of his new song, "Guilty Conscience 2".

In the song, Eminem apologizes to several people, including MGK. He reflects on his past behavior and admits that he was wrong to engage in name-calling. The lyrics end with Eminem killing off his alter ego, Slim Shady, symbolizing a desire to move on from the past.

Eminem's decision to address the beef on his album has been met with mixed reactions. MGK has expressed frustration with the way his music was perceived after Eminem dissed him in the song "Killshot". However, both rappers seem to have moved on, with MGK finding success as a pop punk artist and Eminem focusing on a new chapter in his career.

Experts believe that the conflict between Eminem and MGK has had a negative impact on the perception of hip-hop. They argue that such public feuds can overshadow the positive aspects of the genre and create a perception of violence and aggression. The reconciliation between the two rappers is a welcome step towards a more positive and collaborative hip-hop community.

