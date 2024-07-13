 
'Shogun', 'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer' Among 2024 TCA Awards Winners - See Full List
FX/HBO Max/Netflix
TV

The new FX series set in feudal Japan emerges as the biggest winner at the 40th annual TCA Awards, taking home four prestigious honors, including the coveted program of the year award.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced its list of winners on Friday ahead of its first in-person ceremony since 2019. FX's "Shogun" led the pack with an impressive haul of four awards. The drama series set in feudal Japan earned the TCA's program of the year award, along with outstanding achievement in drama, new program of the year, and individual achievement in drama for Anna Sawai's portrayal of Toda Mariko.

Max's "Hacks" also saw success, claiming awards for outstanding achievement in comedy and individual achievement in comedy for Jean Smart's performance. Smart's win marked her second in the category, after being honored for the show's debut season in 2021. Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" emerged victorious in the outstanding achievement in miniseries, movies, or specials category.

  Editors' Pick

Other notable winners included "Doctor Who" for family programming, "Bluey" for children's programming, "The Traitors" for reality programming, and ID's "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" for news and information. The TCA also presented two special honors at the ceremony. Late actor Andre Braugher was posthumously recognized with the career achievement award for his exceptional contributions to television.

Additionally, the Heritage Award was bestowed upon David Lynch and Mark Frost's iconic mystery series "Twin Peaks" for its profound and lasting impact on the medium. The 2024 TCA Awards ceremony saw Wendi McLendon-Covey serve as host, bringing the festivities back to an in-person format after a five-year hiatus.

Full winners at the 2024 TCA Awards:

  • Individual Achievement in Drama - Anna Sawai ("Shogun")
  • Individual Achievement in Comedy - Jean Smart ("Hacks")
  • Outstanding New Program - "Shogun"
  • Outstanding Achievement in Drama - "Shogun" (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Comedy - "Hacks" (HBO Max)
  • Program of the Year - "Shogun" (FX)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)
  • Outstanding Achievement in News and Information - "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" (ID)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming - "Doctor Who"
  • Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming - "Bluey" (Disney+)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming - "The Traitors" (Peacock)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch - "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA" (Netflix)
  • Career Achievement Honoree - Andre Braugher
  • Heritage Award - "Twin Peaks"

