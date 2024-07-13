Taylor Swift Celebrates Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Pregnancy Announcement

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 12, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared a heartwarming video on Instagram announcing that they are expecting their third child. The adorable family video captured the couple with their two children, daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, during a photoshoot where they laughed and danced around, holding sonograms. The post was simply captioned, "Round three, here we come [a heart emoji]."

The Mahomes family has received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans, friends and family. Among the first to show support was Taylor Swift, who has become a close friend of the couple since dating Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce. Swift liked the couple's post, joining a chorus of well-wishers celebrating this joyous moment.

The celebratory reactions didn't stop there. Patrick's younger brother Jackson Mahomes celebrated the news, expressing his excitement about becoming an uncle to three, while their mother Randi Mahomes gushed, "I love y'all so much!!" The NFL and Patrick's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, also congratulated the couple. Even WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, who has a friendly relationship with Brittany, chimed in with a heartfelt, "Awhhh congrats !!!"

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, both 28, share a deeply rooted history, having started their romance in high school. Their love story blossomed through the years, eventually leading to Patrick proposing to Brittany in September 2020. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in March 2022.

Brittany, co-owner of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team, has been candid about the challenges of balancing motherhood and her career. She has previously shared how difficult it can be to find time for herself amidst her responsibilities. Despite these challenges, the couple continues to be a strong support system for one another, with Patrick publicly recognizing Brittany's dedication during an interview on the "Impaulsive With Logan Paul" podcast. "She pushes me to be great, and she's done a lot of great things herself," Patrick said.

More recently, Taylor Swift and the Mahomes have been seen enjoying events together, including Swift's "Eras Tour" in Amsterdam. Their growing friendship was evident as Brittany and Patrick sang along to Swift's song "Lover" during the concert.