Travis Kelce Proudly Dedicates Karaoke Award Win to Girlfriend Taylor Swift

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showcased his vocal prowess and dedicated a karaoke award to his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. During the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Kelce performed an energetic rendition of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," impressing the audience with his stage presence.

Upon winning the karaoke competition, Kelce exclaimed, "Taylor, this one's for you!" while holding up the trophy. The moment, captured on video, spread rapidly on social media platforms.

Kelce's Whitesnake rendition was not his only karaoke performance. He also belted out tunes at the charity event, including Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble's "Pride and Joy" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

Earlier this year, he additionally grabbed the microphone at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, leading the crowd in a spirited rendition of Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places."

While attending the golf tournament, Kelce's brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles alum Jason Kelce, praised Swift's artistic abilities after witnessing her Eras Tour performance in London. Jason described Swift's show as "tremendous" and highlighted her exceptional talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship public last September when Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. Kelce later revealed that he had attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship. Swift has since expressed admiration for Kelce's "metal as hell" admission.

The couple has been spotted showing support for each other's endeavors. Travis has attended Taylor's Eras Tour dates, and Taylor has been present at his Super Bowl performances.