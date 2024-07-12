Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Trial Set to Begin in November

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce drama will finally come to an end soon. A judge in Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court has determined a date for its trial.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the estranged couple's trial has been set for Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6. In the meantime, the exes are recommended to undergo mediation for "numerous unresolved issues". If Kim and Kroy do not agree to satisfactory terms, the case will resume in court.

Kim and Kroy initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5, 2023. They called off the divorce in July, but he submitted the divorce paper again in August.

Recently, the reality TV star accused her estranged husband of stealing her phone, which was caught on body cam. According to TMZ which obtained the footage, the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum called cops on her ex in April. A police report revealed that officers were dispatched to the pair's Atlanta home, which is facing foreclosure, for a domestic disturbance call.

In body cam footage of the incident, Kim lamented about their "horrible divorce" and claimed that Kroy had been going through her personal stuff. She said, "This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It's just, enough is enough."

In the video, the cops tried to mediate the situation by speaking with Kroy from outside his bedroom, but he seemingly refused to come out of his bedroom. Through the closed door, he denied having Kim's phone and didn't say where it could be located.

Cops said Kim wasn't able to show a copy of the court order and said no physical altercation occurred, so it appears that nothing came from the cops' visit.