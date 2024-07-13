Taylor Swift Bids Farewell to Zurich as She Gears Up for Milan

AceShowbiz - Global superstar Taylor Swift, 34, bid farewell to Zurich on Thursday, July 11, after two enchanting nights on her "Eras Tour". Reflecting on her experience on Instagram, Swift expressed her awe for Switzerland's stunning beauty and her gratitude for the two enthusiastic crowds in Zurich.

" 'The Eras Tour' has brought so many firsts with it," Swift wrote. "This place is stunningly beautiful, and I loved playing for those two wonderful crowds."

With only seven cities remaining on the European leg of her tour, Swift expressed her excitement for her upcoming performances in Milan. She previously skipped Switzerland during her last few world tours.

Swift's Zurich shows were a memorable affair. She celebrated her 113th "Eras Tour" performance by treating the Swiss audience to several favorite songs, including "Right Where You Left Me", "All You Had to Do Was Stay" and "Sad Beautiful Tragic". She also performed a piano rendition of "Last Kiss" in honor of the date, July 9.

As Swift prepares to leave Zurich behind, she has her sights set on Milan, where she will perform two nights at the San Siro stadium. She will then conclude the European segment of her tour with five nights at London's Wembley Stadium before returning to North America for the final leg.

"It's pretty wild to think we only have seven cities left on the European leg of the tour," Swift remarked. Elsewhere on the tour, Swift has made headlines for her career-spanning setlists, Instagram-official moments with boyfriend Travis Kelce, and even inviting him onstage to join her background dancers.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado has revealed that she has penned a song for Taylor Swift, hoping to collaborate with her on the track. Produced by Dom Dolla, a close friend of Kelce, the song has yet to be heard by Swift.

Furtado's admiration for Swift is evident, as she praised her songwriting and versatility. The two recently met at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where Furtado presented Swift with the song of the year award.

As Taylor Swift continues her global journey, her fans eagerly await her upcoming performances and any potential collaborations that may arise.