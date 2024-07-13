Perrie Edwards Heartbroken Over Rift with Former Little Mix Bandmate Jesy Nelson

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards, now 31, expressed her sadness over the rift with her former Little Mix bandmate, Jesy Nelson, 33, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan U.K.. Jesy left the group in 2020 due to mental health struggles and has admitted to not speaking to her former bandmates depuis then.

"We don't talk, and haven't done for a long time... It's really sad, it's heartbreaking," said Perrie. "But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that's absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can't control how things go."

Despite the estrangement, Perrie holds fond memories of their friendship, describing their time in Little Mix as "the happiest time of my life." She recalled a memorable night out where they ended up appearing on "Sunday Brunch" while still under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Perrie has found support in former "X Factor" judge Cheryl Cole, who she describes as "just the best." Cheryl has provided guidance and understanding to Perrie, who has been battling with crippling anxiety.

"My anxiety is probably the worst it's ever been... It started to consume me. It's horrible," said Perrie. "I try to speak out about it, because when you feel so anxious or scared of panic attacks... It makes you feel so isolated."

Perrie acknowledges that going solo and becoming a mother to her two-year-old son, Axel, have transformed her life. She believes it has given her the inner strength to pursue her solo career and manage her anxiety.

Perrie's story highlights the complexities of friendship and the impact of mental health on relationships. Despite the heartbreak, she emphasizes the importance of finding coping mechanisms and support systems to navigate life's challenges.