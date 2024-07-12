First Look at 'Outlander' Prequel 'Blood of My Blood' Unveiled

AceShowbiz - Hold onto your kilts, "Outlander" fans! STARZ is not only ready to wrap up the iconic love story of Jamie and Claire Fraser with the conclusion of season 7, but it's also diving back into the rich history of their lineage with the upcoming prequel series, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood".

STARZ has recently unveiled the first look at "Outlander: Blood of My Blood", a prequel set to explore the romantic lives of none other than Claire and Jamie’s parents. Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy star as Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, parents of Jamie, while Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine depict Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire's parents.

The series, currently in production in Scotland, aims to delve into two parallel love stories set in different eras, the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands and WWI-era England. According to Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, "The series will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury."

The prequel, which promises to reveal familiar faces and names, will premiere in 2025. Meanwhile, the newly released images offer a tantalizing glimpse into the lives of these intriguing characters.

It's not just about the prequel. The "Outlander" saga continues with the second half of season 7, which premieres on November 22. Fans can look forward to new episodes every Friday on STARZ, as well as on STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Viewers will find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian returning to Scotland for the first time since season 3, forced to navigate the trials of the Revolutionary War and the splitting loyalties it brings. Moreover, Roger and Brianna face their own perilous challenges across time, testing the bonds that hold their family together.

This season, filled with dramatic twists and heartfelt moments, promises to test Jamie and Claire's marriage like never before, as they battle to keep their love alive against all odds.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding season 7 part 2, the "Outlander" team is also hard at work filming the eighth and final season, set to deliver a fitting conclusion to this epic tale of love and adventure inspired by Diana Gabaldon's renowned book series.

As the beloved series comes to an end, the prequel "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" ensures that fans' journey in the rich world of "Outlander" is far from over. With new stories and exciting character arcs on the horizon, there's plenty to keep the "Outlander" spirit alive.