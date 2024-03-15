 

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative

In the lawsuit, the former TV host's court-appointed guardian claims that the network's docuseries 'Where Is Wendy Williams?' 'portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner.'

AceShowbiz - The lawsuit by Wendy Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, against Lifetime parent company A&E has been unsealed. Shortly after it was revealed that the lawsuit saw Morrissey blasting Lifetime's docuseries "Where Is Wendy Williams?", the network issued a statement of its own.

In the statement on Thursday, March 14, Lifetime insinuated that it has enough evidence to defend itself. "We look forward to the unsealing of our papers as well, as they tell a very different story," it read.

In Morrissey's lawsuit, which was unsealed and obtained by PEOPLE, she argued that the show "shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner." She also stated that Lifetime "incorrectly states that she is 'broke' and cruelly implies that her disoriented demeanor is due to substance abuse and intoxication."

Morrissey also claimed that the former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" was "not capable of consenting" to the terms of her contract with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime's parent company. She also noted that the show had to get court and guardian approval regarding the contracts before a documentary could publicly release privately-shot videos of the TV personality. However, the lawsuit said that "no such approval was sought or provided."

According to Morrissey, she approved the documentary to go forward because she expected the production staff to seek "review and final approval of the Guardian and the court, who are responsible for [Williams'] wellbeing." When they didn't, she was "horrified" upon watching the trailer.

"It is readily apparent that the complete promised documentary would even further portray [Williams] in a humiliating and demeaning manner," the lawsuit added. It also noted that the documentary would "unconscionably" exploit the television personality's condition and disclose her personal and private medical diagnosis for perceived "entertainment value" and "interest" of viewers.

"This blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition who is beloved by millions within and outside of African American community is disgusting, and it cannot be allowed," the document continued.

