 

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper
Instagram
Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model looks happy during a sunny day out with her 3-year-old daughter after she reportedly canceled attending the Oscars with her actor beau.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has stepped out for the first time since she reportedly canceled her red carpet debut with Bradley Cooper. The Victoria's Secret model looked happy during a day out with her daughter Khai Malik.

The 28-year-old blonde beauty was spotted out and about with her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former partner Zayn Malik, in New York City. In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, March 14, it could be seen that she was pushing her mini-me in a stroller. She appeared to be in good spirits as she flashed her radiant smile several times.

Throughout the sunny day out, Gigi and Khai were not by themselves. Instead, the mother and daughter duo were joined by who appeared to be Gigi's pal. The female friend was cradling her bundle of joy in a baby holder.

  Editors' Pick

For the outing, Gigi opted to wear a casual ensemble. She sported an oversized black hoodie and a pair of matching leggings. While letting loose her shoulder-length blonde tresses, she covered most of them with a black hat that came with colorful graphics on its front side.

The model accessorized herself with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a silver necklace. She completed the nearly all-black look with a pair of white sneakers. Furthermore, she covered her eyes from harsh direct sunlight with a pair of black shades.

The new sighting came after it was reported that Gigi was set to accompany her actor beau Bradley to attend the 2024 Academy Awards. It was said that they would make their red carpet debut at the 96th annual award show.

However, it was later revealed that their first-ever red carpet appearance together wouldn't be at this year's Oscars. One source claimed that Gigi decided to prioritize time with Khai over attending the event with the actor. Meanwhile, another insider told Us Weekly that "she ended up taking a job and had to go back" to the Big Apple.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Stirs Debate With Her Take on 50/50

Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob

Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Seen Leaving Bradley Cooper's House After Spending Valentine's Day Together

Gigi Hadid Seen Leaving Bradley Cooper's House After Spending Valentine's Day Together

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It
  • Mar 15, 2024

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative

Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend
  • Mar 15, 2024

Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints