Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper

The Victoria's Secret model looks happy during a sunny day out with her 3-year-old daughter after she reportedly canceled attending the Oscars with her actor beau.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has stepped out for the first time since she reportedly canceled her red carpet debut with Bradley Cooper. The Victoria's Secret model looked happy during a day out with her daughter Khai Malik.

The 28-year-old blonde beauty was spotted out and about with her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former partner Zayn Malik, in New York City. In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, March 14, it could be seen that she was pushing her mini-me in a stroller. She appeared to be in good spirits as she flashed her radiant smile several times.

Throughout the sunny day out, Gigi and Khai were not by themselves. Instead, the mother and daughter duo were joined by who appeared to be Gigi's pal. The female friend was cradling her bundle of joy in a baby holder.

For the outing, Gigi opted to wear a casual ensemble. She sported an oversized black hoodie and a pair of matching leggings. While letting loose her shoulder-length blonde tresses, she covered most of them with a black hat that came with colorful graphics on its front side.

The model accessorized herself with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a silver necklace. She completed the nearly all-black look with a pair of white sneakers. Furthermore, she covered her eyes from harsh direct sunlight with a pair of black shades.

The new sighting came after it was reported that Gigi was set to accompany her actor beau Bradley to attend the 2024 Academy Awards. It was said that they would make their red carpet debut at the 96th annual award show.

However, it was later revealed that their first-ever red carpet appearance together wouldn't be at this year's Oscars. One source claimed that Gigi decided to prioritize time with Khai over attending the event with the actor. Meanwhile, another insider told Us Weekly that "she ended up taking a job and had to go back" to the Big Apple.

