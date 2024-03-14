 

'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Found Dead in 'Open Field'

Celebrity

The actress known for her role as Terry Brock on the medical drama series has passed away at the age of 64 after her body was discovered in San Jacinto, California.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robyn Bernard, best known for her role as Terry Brock on the long-running soap opera "General Hospital", has passed away at the age of 64.

On Tuesday morning, March 12, Bernard's body was discovered in an "open field behind a business" in San Jacinto, California, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The actress was pronounced dead at 4:08 A.M.

The coroner's office identified Bernard using her fingerprints, TMZ reported. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but toxicology results could take several weeks. Foul play is not suspected.

Born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, Bernard began her acting career with small roles in "Diva", "Simon & Simon", and "Betty Blue". In 1984, she joined "General Hospital" as Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor, appearing in 145 episodes until her departure in 1990.

Bernard's other TV credits included "Whiz Kids", "The Facts of Life", "Tour of Duty", and "Kings for a Day". Her final credited role was as a psychologist in "Voices From High School" in 2002.

Bernard's character in "General Hospital" was an aspiring singer who struggled with a drinking problem. She married and accidentally killed her husband in self-defense, was framed for two murders, and eventually left town after securing a record deal.

After retiring from acting, Bernard resided in San Jacinto, California. She is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and two sisters, Crystal and Scarlett.

