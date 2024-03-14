 

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

The 'What Was I Made For?' hitmaker is dragged online after some pictures circulating online see her stepping out of the coffee chain with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish landed in hot water over recent pictures. The 22-year-old award-winning singer was photographed at Starbucks despite showing support for the Gaza ceasefire at the 2024 Oscars.

Some pictures circulating online saw the "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker stepping out of the coffee chain with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. Billie appeared to be aware that paparazzi were taking pictures of her as she seemingly tried to hide.

As soon as the snaps hit the web, some Internet users were quick to put Billie on blast. "Starbucks is literally not that good to be doing all of this ???? support local coffee shops my gawd," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As someone who hasn't been to starbucks and mcds since last year, this is crazy to me cause not a single item in those menus is good enough for people to still go there. Thousands of other places for coffee and burgers," one other said. Sharing similar sentiment, someone else added, "I would not be risking my career for mid drinks and pastries. Like is it that hard to actually care about people that are DYING?"

Some others, meanwhile, defended the "Ocean Eyes" songstress. "y'all are so focused on cancelling celebrities and brands for 'supporting israel' but y'all realize you're living in a country where they're the ones sending money to israel? do you even know where that moneys coming from? YOU. literally all of you. it's tax money," one pointed out.

One other sarcastically said, "They are so right. Isreal [sic] would immediately stop if she would stop getting her coffee." A fan also claimed that the pictures were taken before the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Meanwhile, one user commented, "All celebrities and y’alls favs are performative activists. So what’s new? Are you really this surprised?"

Billie, who took home the Best Original Song award at the ceremony for "Barbie" OST "What Was I Made For?", showed solidarity with Palestine at the event. Alongside her brother FINNEAS, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali and Ava DuVernay, Billie wore red pins to show their support for a truce in the deadly Israel-Hamas war.

The pins featured an outline of a hand around a black heart. The statement-making fashion items were created in solidarity with Artists4Ceasefire, which sees more than 400 artists advocating for an immediate end to the war.

