 

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose had considered taking her own life. In a new candid interview, the model and TV personality admitted that she's been suicidal for more than three years.

The 40-year-old made the honest confession when appearing on "The Jason Lee Show". She first revealed, "I was very much suicidal. I've been, probably, suicidal for three years. Maybe three and a half years."

"I have to microdose on ketamine - it's the only thing that saved my life," the female rapper additionally told host Jason Lee. "And my children. My children saved my life."

Amber went on to divulge that her suicidal thoughts "got so bad I had to call a suicide hotline." She went on to stress, "Money doesn't buy you mental health.

"I was not okay," Amber, who shares sons Sebastian, 11, with ex Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, 4, with Alexander Edwards a.k.a. A.E. further lamented. "I'm f**ked up mentally because everything is completely out of whack in my body."

Elsewhere in the interview, Amber weighed in on her ex Alexander's romance with Cher. "I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. That it's not all mayhem and stuff," she said.

The mom of two claimed she doesn't mind her son Slash spending time with Cher at the 77-year-old pop star's house. Jason then asked, "He goes to Cher's house? So you're definitely not the mom that's like, 'You're not going over there.' "

In response, Amber stated, "Absolutely not, why would I do that? Let's be very clear, why would I ever be mad at her? I don't want him." She went on to say, "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain't gonna be me, right?"

