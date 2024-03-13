Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer's promo shoot for the upcoming release of her 'Eras Tour' movie on Disney+ has been canceled after nearby residents expressed outrage.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - One of Taylor Swift's secret projects has been shut down as quietly as how it was planned. The singer/songwriter was scheduled to shoot at Hollywood sign this week, but it now has been canceled following complaints from residents.

Philip Sokoloski of FilmLA, which handles city film permits, told TMZ on Tuesday, March 12 that the 34-year-old world star would not be in attendance or performing during the shoot. No reason was given for the change, but the decision came after local residents expressed outrage over the production.

People who live by the famed landmark near Griffith Park in Los Angeles were upset after learning that a giant production would take place on Wednesday, according to the film permit notice that they had received earlier. Law enforcement also had a copy of those permit notices in possession, meaning authorities had been made aware of the shooting as well.

According to the notice, they would be filming for "Disney + TS" and it would be taking place along Mulholland Highway, right below the Hollywood sign. Preparation for the shoot had begun on Tuesday, with cameras being scheduled to be rolling all day on Wednesday, prior to the cancellation.

The production will work on breaking everything down and clearing out on Thursday, which is why neighbors were furious. They considered the planned three-day long production as a giant eyesore that has brought in loads of foot traffic and commotion disturbing their peace and life.

There were reportedly a lot of internal communications among different home associations and other organizations over the project. But their win is Swifties' loss as now Taylor is now longer scheduled to shoot anything at the Hollywood sign.

Variety has confirmed that the production at the landmark had been canceled. However, the site insisted that Taylor was never scheduled to appear at any point even before the production was scrapped.

Details of the scrapped project were not revealed, but the shoot would take place one day before Taylor's concert film will arrive on Disney+. "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will be released on the platform on March 14 with four extra songs.

