Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dance like We're Making Love' songstress dresses up in an all-black ensemble as she celebrates winning an award for her collaborative song with Chris Brown.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ciara is making many women jealous of her postpartum body. A few months after giving birth to her fourth child, the "Dance like We're Making Love" songstress showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a new video.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 38-year-old songstress took to Instagram to upload a short clip highlighting her curves. In the footage, it could be seen that she was confidently walking towards the camera during what appeared to be a night out. Near the end of the video, she turned her body around to show how she looked from behind.

In the clip, Ciara looked stunning in her revealing all-black ensemble. She put on a busty display in a black leather-like bodysuit, which apparently came with two spaghetti straps and a very low-cut design. She ditched her pants to showcase her long legs.

Over the sleeveless one-piece, the "Level Up" singer donned a see-through loose black outer, which had two long sleeves and a thigh-high slit on one of the wearer's legs. It also featured a plunging neckline and was long enough to reach the floor as she walked.

Ciara enhanced the look with a pair of high black boots with pointed-toe design and towering heels. While not wearing any jewelry, she covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses. In addition, her long voluminous black hair was styled in loose waves and parted to the side, without bangs covering her forehead.

Along with the video, Ciara bragged about winning an award for her collaborative song with Chris Brown titled "How We Roll". In the caption of the post, she penned, "MOOD when you win your 1st NAACP IMAGE AWARD for 'How We Roll' and I did it independently! Shout out to my boy @ChrisBrownOfficial for joining me! Always bet on yourself," adding a winking face emoji.

After releasing the video, Ciara was showered with praise by many social media users. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, "I love how she is embracing her natural body after having a baby and she looks bomb asf!!!!" Another exclaimed, "CIARAAAAAA this baby weight is everythinggggggg." A third praised, "Successful, happy, wealthy and in love! You deserve it all."

You can share this post!