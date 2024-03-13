 

Amber Rose Doesn't Mind Son Spending Time With Ex Alexander Edwards' GF Cher

Amber Rose Doesn't Mind Son Spending Time With Ex Alexander Edwards' GF Cher
Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Good Mourning' actress also claims that she is 'very happy' to see her former boyfriend, whom she shares 4-year-old son with, dating the 'I Got You Babe' singer.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose has publicly shown her support for Alexander Edwards' romantic relationship with Cher. The "Good Mourning" actress said that she is "very happy" to see her former boyfriend dating the "I Got You Babe" singer.

The 40-year-old actress/rapper got candid about her thoughts on Alexander and Cher's relationship in the upcoming episode of "The Jason Lee Show", which was unveiled by Page Six on Tuesday, March 12. Speaking to host Jason Lee, she said, "I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. That it's not all mayhem and stuff."

During the chat, Amber revealed that she doesn't mind her 4-year-old son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with Alexander, spending time with Cher at the 77-year-old pop star's house. The host then asked, "He goes to Cher's house? So you're definitely not the mom that's like, 'You're not going over there.' "

  Editors' Pick

In response, Amber stated, "Absolutely not, why would I do that? Let's be very clear, why would I ever be mad at her? I don't want him." She went on to say, "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain't gonna be me, right?"

The former "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" star, who has 11-year-old Sebastian Taylor with Wiz Khalifa, further declared, "So I'm very happy that he's over there with her because it's stability for my son." She continued, "The only thing that I ask is that you're present, is that you're a present father, you help with me get him through private school."

Amber stressed, "Just be a present father. I don't care if it's her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f**king rat. I don't care who you are f**king, I'm not that type of baby momma. That's not who I'll ever be." She concluded, "I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So that's all I care about."

Amber and Alexander confirmed that they were dating back in 2018. In October 2019, the two welcomed Slash together. Later on, he admitted that he cheated on her before they called it quits in August 2021. He moved on with Cher before they attended Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2022.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin
Related Posts
Amber Rose Reacts to NFL Star CJ Stroud Dating Rumor After Leaving Softball Game Together

Amber Rose Reacts to NFL Star CJ Stroud Dating Rumor After Leaving Softball Game Together

Amber Rose Defends Kanye West for Interrupting Taylor Swift's MTV VMAs Speech

Amber Rose Defends Kanye West for Interrupting Taylor Swift's MTV VMAs Speech

Amber Rose Insists 'It's Not a Big Deal' to Let Her Young Kids Drink Coffee Every Day

Amber Rose Insists 'It's Not a Big Deal' to Let Her Young Kids Drink Coffee Every Day

Amber Rose Slammed After Accusing Church of 'Child Abuse' in Response to Viral Crying Kids Video

Amber Rose Slammed After Accusing Church of 'Child Abuse' in Response to Viral Crying Kids Video

Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel
  • Mar 13, 2024

Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed
  • Mar 13, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Regrets His Decision to Pass On a Singer as Teams Are Completed

Trump's Rep Slams 'Sad' Internet Troll for Accusing Ex-President of Ignoring Grandson at UFC Event
  • Mar 13, 2024

Trump's Rep Slams 'Sad' Internet Troll for Accusing Ex-President of Ignoring Grandson at UFC Event

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video
  • Mar 13, 2024

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College
  • Mar 13, 2024

Angela Bassett Jokes About Needing Therapy as She's Preparing to Send Her Kids to College

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video