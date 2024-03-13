Amber Rose Doesn't Mind Son Spending Time With Ex Alexander Edwards' GF Cher

Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Good Mourning' actress also claims that she is 'very happy' to see her former boyfriend, whom she shares 4-year-old son with, dating the 'I Got You Babe' singer.

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose has publicly shown her support for Alexander Edwards' romantic relationship with Cher. The "Good Mourning" actress said that she is "very happy" to see her former boyfriend dating the "I Got You Babe" singer.

The 40-year-old actress/rapper got candid about her thoughts on Alexander and Cher's relationship in the upcoming episode of "The Jason Lee Show", which was unveiled by Page Six on Tuesday, March 12. Speaking to host Jason Lee, she said, "I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there. That it's not all mayhem and stuff."

During the chat, Amber revealed that she doesn't mind her 4-year-old son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, whom she shares with Alexander, spending time with Cher at the 77-year-old pop star's house. The host then asked, "He goes to Cher's house? So you're definitely not the mom that's like, 'You're not going over there.' "

In response, Amber stated, "Absolutely not, why would I do that? Let's be very clear, why would I ever be mad at her? I don't want him." She went on to say, "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain't gonna be me, right?"

The former "College Hill: Celebrity Edition" star, who has 11-year-old Sebastian Taylor with Wiz Khalifa, further declared, "So I'm very happy that he's over there with her because it's stability for my son." She continued, "The only thing that I ask is that you're present, is that you're a present father, you help with me get him through private school."

Amber stressed, "Just be a present father. I don't care if it's her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f**king rat. I don't care who you are f**king, I'm not that type of baby momma. That's not who I'll ever be." She concluded, "I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So that's all I care about."

Amber and Alexander confirmed that they were dating back in 2018. In October 2019, the two welcomed Slash together. Later on, he admitted that he cheated on her before they called it quits in August 2021. He moved on with Cher before they attended Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2022.

