 

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners at First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024

Ahead of the March 16 main show hosted by Queen Latifah, a series of winners for the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards have been announced at the virtual ceremony.

  Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The 55th NAACP Image Awards kicked off Monday, March 11 with a virtual ceremony recognizing Black excellence in music and literature. Victoria Monet and Chris Brown led the early winners, each taking home two awards.

Monet, who recently won three Grammys, took home awards for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album ("Jaguar II"). Chris Brown grabbed the prizes for both Traditional and Contemporary Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, thanks to "How We Roll", his duet with Ciara, and "Sensational", his joint track with Davido and [Lojay].

Usher, coming off his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, was named Outstanding Male Artist while H.E.R. won Outstanding Female Artist.

The televised NAACP Image Awards will be held on Saturday, March 16, hosted by Queen Latifah. The ceremony will feature poet Amanda Gorman receiving the Chairman's Award and the induction of New Edition into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Other music winners included:

  • Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): "How We Roll" - Ciara feat. Chris Brown
  • Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): "Sensational" - Chris Brown
    • feat. Davido & Lojay
  • Outstanding International Song: "Me & U" - Tems
  • Outstanding Jazz Album: "Brand New Life" - Brandee Younger
  • Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: "All Yours" - Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
  • Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: "Father's Day" - Kirk Franklin
  • Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: "The Color Purple - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"
  • Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film: "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" - Jongnic Bontemps

