 

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon
Instagram
Music

The female rapper will kick off the 13-city trek on March 23 at The Sekai in Houston before making stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit and West Palm among others.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - JT is hitting the road soon. Over the weekend, the one-half of City Girls announced that she will embark on her first solo tour throughout the U.S.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, March 6, the femcee unveiled the tour dates. In the caption, she simply penned, "Mwah! I'm on my way, which city will I see you in?"

JT will kick off the 13-city trek on March 23 at The Sekai in Houston. She will then make stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, West Palm and Charlotte.

On April 21, the female rapper will take the stage at Baltimore's Icons before heading to New York on April 26. She will wrap things up on April 27 at Kansas City's Club Municipal.

JT then shared more information with her fans through a comment under The Neighborhood Talk's post. "Yall calm down & pull up! My official tour will be after my project," she penned. "I'm going on the road to push my self & records I currently have !"

  Editors' Pick

Back in January, JT surprised her fans with a preview of her single titled "Sideways". She later dropped the track in the following month along with its accompanying music video.

"B***h, I ain't friendly, I don't f**k with y'all b***hes (At all)," she spits. "Try to take who? It ain't enough of y'all b***hes/ H*es so phony, got me lookin' at 'em sideways."

The song is expected to appear on JT's forthcoming solo EP and serves as the beginning of a new chapter for the artist, according to a press release. The EP has yet to get a release date or title.

"I'm excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity," JT said in a statement. "I love everything about being an artist! I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty cocky b***h music. I'm the City Cinderella!"

Of the tune, JT explained, " 'Sideways' is a mood! Sometimes women are forced to be friends with everyone and if we decide to stay to our self they call us mean." She further elaborated, "Most of these b*tches nosey & phony! I love my b***hes though, the real ones. Shout out to the real b***hes!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brad Pitt's GF Ines De Ramon Maintains Distance With His Kids, Leaves His Home Whenever They Visit
Related Posts
JT Surprises Fans With Preview of Her New Song 'Sideways'

JT Surprises Fans With Preview of Her New Song 'Sideways'

JT Declares She Will Make 'Good Songs' in 2024

JT Declares She Will Make 'Good Songs' in 2024

JT Shuts Down Rumors About Her Getting Into an Altercation With GloRilla at MTV VMAs

JT Shuts Down Rumors About Her Getting Into an Altercation With GloRilla at MTV VMAs

JT Urges Fan to Stop Begging for Free Merch

JT Urges Fan to Stop Begging for Free Merch

Latest News
Brad Pitt's GF Ines De Ramon Maintains Distance With His Kids, Leaves His Home Whenever They Visit
  • Mar 10, 2024

Brad Pitt's GF Ines De Ramon Maintains Distance With His Kids, Leaves His Home Whenever They Visit

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon
  • Mar 10, 2024

JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon

Demi Lovato Stops Seeking Validation on Internet, Feels Compassion for Online Trolls
  • Mar 10, 2024

Demi Lovato Stops Seeking Validation on Internet, Feels Compassion for Online Trolls

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Avoids Jail Time in Battery Case
  • Mar 10, 2024

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Avoids Jail Time in Battery Case

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green
  • Mar 10, 2024

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Doja Cat Bids Farewell to Instagram Because She Doesn't Like How She Was 'Treated' on the App
  • Mar 10, 2024

Doja Cat Bids Farewell to Instagram Because She Doesn't Like How She Was 'Treated' on the App

Most Read
Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
Music
  • 2024-03-08 15:53:19

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release