JT to Embark on First Solo U.S. Tour Soon

Instagram Music

The female rapper will kick off the 13-city trek on March 23 at The Sekai in Houston before making stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit and West Palm among others.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - JT is hitting the road soon. Over the weekend, the one-half of City Girls announced that she will embark on her first solo tour throughout the U.S.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, March 6, the femcee unveiled the tour dates. In the caption, she simply penned, "Mwah! I'm on my way, which city will I see you in?"

JT will kick off the 13-city trek on March 23 at The Sekai in Houston. She will then make stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, West Palm and Charlotte.

On April 21, the female rapper will take the stage at Baltimore's Icons before heading to New York on April 26. She will wrap things up on April 27 at Kansas City's Club Municipal.

JT then shared more information with her fans through a comment under The Neighborhood Talk's post. "Yall calm down & pull up! My official tour will be after my project," she penned. "I'm going on the road to push my self & records I currently have !"

Back in January, JT surprised her fans with a preview of her single titled "Sideways". She later dropped the track in the following month along with its accompanying music video.

"B***h, I ain't friendly, I don't f**k with y'all b***hes (At all)," she spits. "Try to take who? It ain't enough of y'all b***hes/ H*es so phony, got me lookin' at 'em sideways."

The song is expected to appear on JT's forthcoming solo EP and serves as the beginning of a new chapter for the artist, according to a press release. The EP has yet to get a release date or title.

"I'm excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity," JT said in a statement. "I love everything about being an artist! I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty cocky b***h music. I'm the City Cinderella!"

Of the tune, JT explained, " 'Sideways' is a mood! Sometimes women are forced to be friends with everyone and if we decide to stay to our self they call us mean." She further elaborated, "Most of these b*tches nosey & phony! I love my b***hes though, the real ones. Shout out to the real b***hes!"

You can share this post!