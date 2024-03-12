Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party

Instagram Celebrity

A new video circulating online features 'The Kardashians' star and the Baltimore Ravens star packing on PDA at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party, which took place in Los Angeles.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. fueled their dating rumors with their interaction at an Oscars party. A new video circulating online featured "The Kardashians" star and Odell Beckham Jr. getting flirty at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The said clip, obtained by TMZ, saw the pair speaking to each other animatedly while attending the bash on Sunday night, March 10 in Los Angeles. The alleged lovebirds, at one point, got handsy as Kim could be seen touching the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's arms.

The two continued their PDA with the 43-year-old SKIMS founder cupping her alleged beau's cheeks. The 31-year-old athlete later reciprocated by wrapping his arms around the former wife of Kanye West.

Upon watching the video, some Internet users were not convinced by their romance. "Y'all still falling for these stunts? She is old and he is gay. Next," one person commented. Another added, "That was on purpose, they know they're being watched... Everything is calculated with them."

"I don't believe nothing is candid with Kim. She planned this," one other said, with one person noting, "It looks like they're rehearsing on how to look like an actual couple." Someone joked that Kris Jenner was behind the video, saying, "Kris recording 'you're doing amazing sweetie.' "

Kim and Odell previously made headlines after they were seen departing the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party together. The pair were photographed exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

For the occasion, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum looked stunning in a form-fitting Balenciaga gown. Odell, meanwhile, dressed in a dark leather suit. The two were joined by Kim's best friend and KKW Brands chief brand officer, Tracy Romulus.

