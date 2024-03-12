 

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party
Instagram
Celebrity

A new video circulating online features 'The Kardashians' star and the Baltimore Ravens star packing on PDA at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party, which took place in Los Angeles.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. fueled their dating rumors with their interaction at an Oscars party. A new video circulating online featured "The Kardashians" star and Odell Beckham Jr. getting flirty at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The said clip, obtained by TMZ, saw the pair speaking to each other animatedly while attending the bash on Sunday night, March 10 in Los Angeles. The alleged lovebirds, at one point, got handsy as Kim could be seen touching the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's arms.

The two continued their PDA with the 43-year-old SKIMS founder cupping her alleged beau's cheeks. The 31-year-old athlete later reciprocated by wrapping his arms around the former wife of Kanye West.

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching the video, some Internet users were not convinced by their romance. "Y'all still falling for these stunts? She is old and he is gay. Next," one person commented. Another added, "That was on purpose, they know they're being watched... Everything is calculated with them."

"I don't believe nothing is candid with Kim. She planned this," one other said, with one person noting, "It looks like they're rehearsing on how to look like an actual couple." Someone joked that Kris Jenner was behind the video, saying, "Kris recording 'you're doing amazing sweetie.' "

Kim and Odell previously made headlines after they were seen departing the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party together. The pair were photographed exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

For the occasion, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum looked stunning in a form-fitting Balenciaga gown. Odell, meanwhile, dressed in a dark leather suit. The two were joined by Kim's best friend and KKW Brands chief brand officer, Tracy Romulus.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport

America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Leave Oscars 2024 After-Parties Together

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Leave Oscars 2024 After-Parties Together

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Latest News
America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish
  • Mar 12, 2024

America Ferrera's Stunning 2024 Oscars Dress Took Seven Tailors and 400 Hours to Finish

King Charles 'Deeply Touched' by Support Following Cancer Diagnosis
  • Mar 12, 2024

King Charles 'Deeply Touched' by Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married
  • Mar 12, 2024

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport
  • Mar 12, 2024

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's Shade in Bizarre Video