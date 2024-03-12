Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Netflix TV

The Frank Castle depicter takes to his account to post a picture that many fans believe to be a huge hint at his appearance on upcoming Disney+ series 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jon Bernthal's new Instagram post appears to further confirm speculation that he's returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. "The Punisher" star took to his page on the photo-sharing platform a picture that many fans believed to be a huge hint at his return.

The post, shared on Monday, March 11, saw Jon posting a photo of the fiction "One Batch, Two Batch" book created for "The Punisher". "The Walking Dead" alum left the post captionless, but that didn't stop fans from expressing their excitement.

"PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!! TELL ME A 3RD SEASON OR PUNISHER MOVIE WITH YOU IS COMING OUT," one person wrote in the comment section. "He's so back I prayed for times like this," another added.

Urging the Frank Castle depicter to make clarification, one other fan said, "Bro you CANNOT do this to me. Is papa Punisher coming back or WHAT." Someone else wrote, "PLEASE COME BACK FRANK."

In the two seasons of the series, the children's book was depicted as his character's daughter's favorite. She would beg for him to read it to her, even the night before she was murdered along with the rest of the Castles.

"I read her that book every night before this s**t. I read it every single night, but, see, that was over now because Daddy's home now. She looked at me and she begged me, Red. She begged. She begged. I said, 'No,' " Frank recalled in the "Daredevil" season two episode "Penny and Dime". "Daddy's too tired, see. But I'll read to you tomorrow night. I'll read to you tomorrow night, I promise. Yeah. Never think that for her there was not gonna be any tomorrow, see. The last time I'd see her, I'd be holding her lifeless body in my arms."

Jon is expected to reprise his role as Frank on Disney's "Daredevil: Born Again". Back in February, set photos featured Jon's The Punisher having an interaction with White Tiger. It was, however, unclear if the anti-hero was wearing his iconic skull costume on the upcoming series.

While neither Disney+ nor Marvel has confirmed The Punisher's return, Jon suggested that he's interested in playing the role again. "I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Jon told Collider. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody."

He continued, "He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

