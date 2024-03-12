 

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress appears in good spirits when stepping out in New York City, a little over a month after making her surprise appearance at the Grammys.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has been spotted in a rare sighting amid her ongoing health battle. The singer was recently spotted out and about in New York City, looking in great spirits while she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the five-time Grammy winner flashed a smile and also held up a thumbs-up sign just before entering an SUV. She was joined by two men, who appeared to be members of her security team, during the Saturday, March 9 outing.

The Canadian singer wore a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots while her hair was pulled back in a simple updo. She went makeup free, showing her bare face.

On Friday, March 8, Edmonton Oilers also posted a video of Celine hanging out with hockey players in the locker room. She stopped by to watch the Oilers game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas back on February 6.

In the clip, the "That's the Way It Is" hitmaker appeared to be in high spirits as she joked about how "exciting" it was for her to meet the athletes. According to the caption of the post, she had the players "cracking up" during their fun interaction.

The 55-year-old also appeared to be sharing about her life as a mother of three sons. "I've got three boys, what do you think? I'm going to see 'Beauty and the Beast' every night?" she said in the clip.

  Editors' Pick

Someone who got to meet Celine in person also gave a testimony of their meeting. "I think she's a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room," he gushed over the Canadian star.

Celine was in Las Vegas last month to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards. During music's biggest event, she made a surprise appearance to present Album of the Year, the last award presented that night.

As Celine's hit "The Power of Love" was played, everyone could be seen giving the icon a standing ovation. Taylor Swift, who won the category that night, even sang along to the song with full enthusiasm.

"Thank you all, I love you right back. You look beautiful," Celine said on the stage. "When I say I'm happy to be here I really mean it form my heart."

In December 2022, Celine announced that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, that caused her spasms. The health issue forced her to cancel all remaining concerts of her "Courage World Tour".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100
Related Posts
Grammys 2024: Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Grammys 2024: Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion Refuses to Let Stiff-Person Syndrome 'Define' Her

Celine Dion Refuses to Let Stiff-Person Syndrome 'Define' Her

Celine Dion Hopes for 'Miracle' to Perform Again Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Hopes for 'Miracle' to Perform Again Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Latest News
Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport
  • Mar 12, 2024

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian Caught Getting Flirty With Odell Beckham Jr. at 2024 Oscar Party

Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
  • Mar 12, 2024

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post
  • Mar 12, 2024

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy