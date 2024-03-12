Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress appears in good spirits when stepping out in New York City, a little over a month after making her surprise appearance at the Grammys.

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has been spotted in a rare sighting amid her ongoing health battle. The singer was recently spotted out and about in New York City, looking in great spirits while she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the five-time Grammy winner flashed a smile and also held up a thumbs-up sign just before entering an SUV. She was joined by two men, who appeared to be members of her security team, during the Saturday, March 9 outing.

The Canadian singer wore a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots while her hair was pulled back in a simple updo. She went makeup free, showing her bare face.

On Friday, March 8, Edmonton Oilers also posted a video of Celine hanging out with hockey players in the locker room. She stopped by to watch the Oilers game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas back on February 6.

In the clip, the "That's the Way It Is" hitmaker appeared to be in high spirits as she joked about how "exciting" it was for her to meet the athletes. According to the caption of the post, she had the players "cracking up" during their fun interaction.

The 55-year-old also appeared to be sharing about her life as a mother of three sons. "I've got three boys, what do you think? I'm going to see 'Beauty and the Beast' every night?" she said in the clip.

Someone who got to meet Celine in person also gave a testimony of their meeting. "I think she's a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room," he gushed over the Canadian star.

Celine was in Las Vegas last month to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards. During music's biggest event, she made a surprise appearance to present Album of the Year, the last award presented that night.

As Celine's hit "The Power of Love" was played, everyone could be seen giving the icon a standing ovation. Taylor Swift, who won the category that night, even sang along to the song with full enthusiasm.

"Thank you all, I love you right back. You look beautiful," Celine said on the stage. "When I say I'm happy to be here I really mean it form my heart."

In December 2022, Celine announced that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, that caused her spasms. The health issue forced her to cancel all remaining concerts of her "Courage World Tour".

