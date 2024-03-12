 

'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'

After he posted about being 'robbed' as 'Across the Spider-Verse' lost to Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron', the actor declares, 'Respect to the winners' in a follow-up tweet.

  Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shameik Moore felt bitter after "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" lost to "The Boy and the Heron" at the 2024 Academy Awards and he let it show, only to regret it moments later. The actor has backpedalled on his "robbed" claim following the Oscar loss.

On Sunday night, March 10, the actor, who voices Miles Morales a.k.a. Spider-Man in the franchise, took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his disappointment after the movie lost to Hayao Miyazaki's film in the Best Animated Feature Film category. "robbed," he simply tweeted.

However, many fans disagreed with him. In the replies, many noted that the Sony animated movie lost to a critically-acclaimed film by a "legend." Others asked Moore to respect the "goat" and his work, and urged him to watch the Japanese animator's movies.

Apparently catching wind of the responses, Moore later backtracked on his claim. "Respect to the winners," he declared in a follow-up tweet, before admitting, "It's true, I'm definitely a sore loser."

The 28-year-old insisted that "we didn't lose" though, because "Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND..... yea get ready." He was teasing the upcoming "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse", which will wrap up the animated trilogy.

Shameik Moore's Tweets

Shameik Moore backtracked on his 'robbed' claim after 'Across the Spider-Verse' Oscar loss.

Meanwhile, one X user pointed out that "Spider-Verse" co-writer and producer Chris Miller had a much better reaction to the film's Oscar loss. "Well, if you're gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT," Miller posted on his own account.

"Your [sic] right, honestly the whole 'Spider-Verse' team are such good sports," Moore wrote back to the fan. "Very professional and I'm excited to see what comes of this. I'm young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners."

The first installment in the franchise, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018), won the Oscar for animated feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.

