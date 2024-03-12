'RHONJ' Star Albie Manzo and Wife Expecting Their First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The Bravo reality television star is adding father to his resume as he confirms he is expecting his first baby with wife Chelsea following their 2023 wedding.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Albie Manzo and his wife, Chelsea DeMonaco, are thrilled to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Monday, March 11, with an Instagram Reel featuring a sonogram and the caption, "The best is yet to come. Can't wait to meet you little love. Baby Manzo coming September 2024."

Albie's mother, Caroline Manzo, who starred in the first five seasons of "RHONJ", also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "As we count our blessings, today we add one more. We can't wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!"

This will be the second grandchild for Caroline and her husband, Albert Manzo, following the birth of Lauren Manzo's daughter, Marchesa, in 2017. Lauren and her husband, Vito Scalia, recently filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

Albie and Chelsea began dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2023. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in September 2023. The couple has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans who are overjoyed by the news of their impending arrival.

You can share this post!