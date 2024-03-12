 

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show
Amid her new world tour to celebrate her 'Pink Friday' album series, the 'Anaconda' rapper has reportedly lost her cool backstage at one of her North American tour stops.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is celebrating the revival of her iconic Pink Friday series with its sequel and accompanying world tour. The Trinidadian rapper embarked on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in March, following the release of the album in December.

However, the tour has been marred by controversy as Nicki Minaj was reportedly involved in an altercation with a hairstylist backstage at her Seattle show. TMZ obtained a blurry photo of the alleged incident, though the severity of it is unclear.

Minaj has yet to comment on the incident, and fans have mixed reactions. Some have criticized her for overreacting while others have defended her, suggesting that the altercation may have stemmed from production issues.

Reports also indicate that Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour has been affected by issues such as wardrobe delays, which could also have contributed to her frustration.

