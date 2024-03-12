Christina Applegate Feels Like Living 'in Hell' Amid MS Battle, Recalls Blacking Out at Emmys 2023

ABC Celebrity

The 'Married with Children' star gets emotional as she shares her courageous struggle with multiple sclerosis as she continues to learn how to live with her condition.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate, the beloved actress known for her roles in "Married with Children" and "Dead to Me", has shared her struggles and triumphs living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Diagnosed in 2021, she admits to living "in hell" as she grapples with the disease's debilitating effects, including fatigue and limb weakness.

In a moving interview with Robin Roberts for ABC News, Applegate reflected on her rare public appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where she presented the first award while using a cane. Overcome with emotion, she received a standing ovation from the audience.

"I actually kind of blacked out," Applegate recalled. "I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore. But it was really a beautiful thing."

Despite her health challenges, Applegate expressed gratitude for the support she has received. "I'm really grateful," she said. "The road keeps going."

Joining Applegate in sharing her experience is actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS over 20 years ago. The duo has launched a podcast, "MeSsy," to provide a platform for discussing the challenges and joys of living with the condition.

Applegate's candor about her MS battle has garnered praise from celebrities, including Selma Blair and Montel Williams, who have also been vocal about their own experiences with the disease.

Despite her health issues, Applegate remains optimistic and is exploring new avenues in her career, including production and voice-over work. She also continues to advocate for women's health through her foundation, Right Action for Women.

As Applegate and Sigler navigate their lives with MS, they offer strength and inspiration to others. Their vulnerability and determination serve as a reminder that challenges can be met with resilience and support.

