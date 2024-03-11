 

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Music

The N.E.R.D. musician cuts off his set early when performing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after fans started throwing wristbands onto the stage despite asked not to.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams abruptly left the stage during his performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, March 9 after becoming enraged at unruly fans. The Grammy Award-winning singer, 50, was headlining the post-race concert with Alicia Keys and Martin Garrix.

According to reports, Pharrell cut his set short by 15 minutes after expressing frustration at fans throwing light-up wristbands onto the stage. As the crowd continued to toss the wristbands, Pharrell became agitated and demanded that they refrain from throwing them at the dancers. Despite his warnings, the fans persisted, prompting him to abruptly end his performance.

Prior to the incident, Pharrell had entertained the audience with his hits "Happy" and "Get Lucky." The singer also expressed his support for women's rights, stating, "We have to be the safest [city]. I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can't as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women, how about you?"

Pharrell's outburst comes after both Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams were criticized for performing in Saudi Arabia because of the country's repressive laws against women and its persecution of LGBTQ individuals and minorities.

Alicia Keys, who will host the "Women to Women" event in Jeddah on International Women's Day, has defended her decision to perform in Saudi Arabia.

She said, "I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region. I'm also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative, and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading."

