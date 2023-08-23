Pharrell Williams Experimenting With Chords He 'Hated' for New N.E.R.D. Record

Instagram Music

The 'Happy' hitmaker has come up with 'crazy-nuts chords' as he's experimenting with the beat he's never used before while working on new music for his band.

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams has been making new N.E.R.D. music. The "Happy" hitmaker - who founded the hip hop rock group in 1999 and released five albums between 2001 and 2017 - has been working on "12 N.E.R.D. records" in Paris and he's promised something special.

"They're big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I'll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It's good bro, it's good," he said to Tyler, The Creator for GQ magazine.

He compared the new material to 2001's debut "In Search Of..." and insisted he's getting the same "feeling." He added, "This is like that feeling that I felt when we made 'In Search Of…' I won't sit here and tell you that they were hits. I knew it was different, and I knew there won't be nothing out there like this. But I'm talking about the feeling. I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted the motherf*****' great composition."

The 50-year-old musician revealed he has also been experimenting with chords he has "never used before" as he puts together music for the "She Wants to Move" band's upcoming record.

He said, "I wanted great chords. I want to use chords I never used before, and not just the dreamy ones. The ones that I've never done, that I f*****' hated. But using them in ways to get to other chords where the changes are such a release. And then, lyrically, the harmonies here… all the songs just have rainbow harmonies."

He didn't give an update on when exactly fans can expect the potential album, which would be the follow-up to 2017's "No One Ever Really Dies".

