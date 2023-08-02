 

Pharrell Williams Dishes on Creating Outfits for Beyonce's Tour to Match Her 'Rare Spirit'

Pharrell Williams Dishes on Creating Outfits for Beyonce's Tour to Match Her 'Rare Spirit'
Instagram
Celebrity

The musician who has been tapped as a creative director for Louis Vuitton Menswear offers details of the creative process behind the costumes for Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' jaunt.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams created a special custom jumpsuit for Beyonce Knowles' tour that celebrated "her shape and form" and was "informed by her "rare spirit." The "Get Lucky" hitmaker and fashion icon, who serves as a creative director for Louis Vuitton Menswear, has detailed the thought process behind the dazzling black bedazzled all-in-one he created for the 41-year-old singer's performance of "Formation" on her "Renaissance" tour.

"Beyonce is a rare spirit. The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I've known this person for many lives," he said in a video clip on the Louis Vuitton Instagram page.

On creating the look to suit her iconic hourglass curves and to allow her to move freely onstage, he explained, "The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template. Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit."

"Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time," he went on. "Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move."

  Editors' Pick

The "Happy" hitmaker, 50, also created matching outfits for the "Cuff It" singer and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and her backing dancers.

Pharrell felt "blindsided" when he was chosen for the prestigious role at the luxury fashion house. The songwriter and producer, who debuted his first collection for the fashion giant in June by turning Paris' oldest bridge the Pont Neuf into a catwalk, was told he was getting the job by Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari while sitting in his Miami studio in late 2022.

He admitted in an interview with GQ, "I never thought that it would be me. It was - and it's still - unreal. I didn't know (my previous work) was leading to this though. I would've worked harder."

Since taking the job, Pharrell - born Pharrell Lanscilo Williams - has been working out of a studio in the LV headquarters across the street from the Pont Neuf in Paris' 2nd arrondissement. He added about being given carte blanche at the fashion house to produce whatever work he wanted, "They just gave me the keys. You never really hear, 'No.' And if it's 'no' it's because something is not possible. But then they're off in the distance trying to figure out how to engineer around it or make something bigger."

He insisted about not letting nerves stop him from taking the job, "Hesitation and nerves are not a thing for me in this part of my life. It's like not knowing that you were hungry. Would you hesitate to eat when the greatest meal that has ever been given to you ever is placed before you? You didn't even know you were hungry because you were complacent and thankful. Would you hesitate to eat?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Whitney Port Admits She Looks Unhealthy but Insists She Didn't Realize She's Too Skinny
Related Posts
Pharrell Accused of Stealing Independent Fashion Designer's Idea After His Louis Vuitton Debut

Pharrell Accused of Stealing Independent Fashion Designer's Idea After His Louis Vuitton Debut

Pharrell Williams Insists Kanye West Is the Only 'Louis Vuitton Don'

Pharrell Williams Insists Kanye West Is the Only 'Louis Vuitton Don'

Pharrell Likens His Louis Vuitton Debut to 'Love at First Sight'

Pharrell Likens His Louis Vuitton Debut to 'Love at First Sight'

Pharrell Williams Admits He's Lack of 'Mental Endurance' to Create Movie Scores

Pharrell Williams Admits He's Lack of 'Mental Endurance' to Create Movie Scores

Latest News
Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist
  • Aug 02, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style
  • Aug 02, 2023

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style

Most Read
Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
Celebrity

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC