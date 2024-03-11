Morgan Wallen Breaks Record With 'One Thing at a Time' as It Leads Billboard 200 for 19 Weeks

Instagram Music

The country star's album, which he released on March 3, 2023, becomes the first-ever country record to spend nineteen nonconsecutive weeks sitting atop the chart.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen has broken a record with his latest album titled "One Thing at a Time". The country star's record becomes the first country set to spend most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 30-year-old singer's "One Thing at a Time" enjoys leading the tally for nineteen nonconsecutive weeks. In the chart dated March 16, the album, which he released on March 3, 2023, earns 68,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending February 29, according to Luminate.

Billboard reports that the album's SEA units comprise 65,000 or equaling 89.63 million on-demand official streams of all 36 songs in the album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 2,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Landing at No. 2 is Noah Kahan's album titled "Stick Season", which takes a leap from No. 4 after earning 53,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $Ign's "Vultures 1" remains at No. 3 with nearly 53,000 equivalent album units. Furthermore, SZA's "SOS" climbs to No. 4 from No. 5 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned.

"SOS" is followed by Drake's "For All the Dogs", which ascends to No. 5 from No. 6 after it earns 42,000 equivalent album units. Similarly, Taylor Swift's album titled "1989 (Taylor's Version)" slightly rises to No. 6 from No. 7 with 39,000 units. In addition, Taylor's "Lover" jumps to No. 7 from No. 9 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned.

Sitting at No. 8 is Zach Bryan's self-titled album, which hikes from No. 12 as it earns 38,000 equivalent album units. Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" ascends to No. 9 from No. 11 with nearly 38,000 equivalent album units. At No. 10 is Travis Scott (II)'s "Utopia" that jumps to from No. 17 with 36,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

You can share this post!