Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

After going social media silent since news of her partner's passing broke online, the model finally returns to Instagram to pay tribute to her late boyfriend.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicole Murphy has finally broken her silence on her boyfriend's passing. After going social media silent since news broke of Warren Braithwaite's death from cancer, she has just returned to Instagram to pay tribute to her late partner.

On Sunday, March 10, Nicole posted a heartbreaking tribute on her Story. She uploaded a throwback selfie of her and Warren and wrote of how much she has been missing her since he passed away.

"I miss you so much my love. May you rest in peace my sweet," the 56-year-old actress wrote over the snap, set to Beyonce Knowles' song "Heaven". "It's so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything," she admitted, adding a broken heart emoji.

News about Warren's passing started to swirl on Saturday, March 2, after his friends posted tributes on social media. "Lost a good friend, a brother, a childhood friend today imma miss u like a mothaf**ka!!!" one of them wrote.

"Imma miss the 2 hour phone calls laughing and talking s**t with the money we made together over years partying the bottle wars in the club [you] was a good dude I don't give a f**k what nobody has to. Say about [you]!!! [you] was always a giving person never selfish or greedy!!! Sharing and caring was ur motto!!! This one hurts so f**king baddddd," the friend added. "But we gonna celebrate ur life way over the top cause that's who u where!!! Res5 easy!! aka trees aka 50grand aka wild oats love u bro f**k cancer!!!!! @nikimurphy stay strong sis."

Another person penned, "My n***a never shined on n***as he always wanted shine with his n***as!! If u didn't have it he would go the extra mile to make sure we all looked good when we step out!! A lot of yall n***as don't have. A clue what it is to have a team but when n***as wanna tear ur head [off you] wanna remember real n***as foh rip to a real!" The man concluded, "If I could have saved ur life 1 more time king."

It's unclear when Nicole and Warren started dating, but he appeared to be close to her family as she brought him to the wedding of her son Myles Murphy, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Murphy, with Carly Fink in September 2023. At the time, Nicole shared a photo of her, Warren and Eddie smiling at the nuptials, which took place in Beverly Hills.

