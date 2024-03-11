 

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

Tina Douglas has added fuel to the chatters that her singer daughter is pregnant with Nelly's baby as the momager addresses the buzzing rumor in a new interview.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rumors of Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together have been circulating for months, but the couple has yet to confirm the news officially. Despite Ashanti's attempts to keep the alleged pregnancy discreet, some fans speculate that she has been sporting a growing baby bump.

Ashanti's mother, Tina Douglas, recently addressed the speculation in an interview with Antoine Edwards. "It is public, don't get it twisted," Douglas said. "But it hasn't been officially announced." This has led fans to believe that it is highly likely that Ashanti is expecting.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Nelly and Ashanti are indeed expecting their first child together. If true, this would be Nelly's third child, as he shares two adult children with his ex-partner, Channetta Valentine. Ashanti, on the other hand, would become a first-time mom.

  Editors' Pick

During a recent performance, Nelly was seen rubbing Ashanti's stomach, prompting cheers from the audience. The couple's playful interaction has further fueled speculation about the pregnancy.

While some fans are overjoyed at the news, others have criticized Ashanti for keeping her alleged pregnancy secret. Many social media users have expressed support for her right to privacy, however.

Nelly and Ashanti, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, first dated in the early 2000s. They are also rumored to have a new collaboration in the works featuring Juicy J and Jermaine Dupri.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet
Related Posts
Ashanti Laughs at Nelly After He Knocked Out His Tooth Before Super Bowl

Ashanti Laughs at Nelly After He Knocked Out His Tooth Before Super Bowl

Ashanti and Nelly Spark Pregnancy Rumor

Ashanti and Nelly Spark Pregnancy Rumor

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Latest News
Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy
  • Mar 11, 2024

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble in Towering Platform Heels on Red Carpet
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble in Towering Platform Heels on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'
  • Mar 11, 2024

Elle King Breaks Silence on Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Human'

Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister
  • Mar 11, 2024

Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour
  • Mar 11, 2024

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour

Most Read
Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:03:26

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Taylor Swift Fans Not Mad at Travis Kelce for Texting During Her Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift Fans Not Mad at Travis Kelce for Texting During Her Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94