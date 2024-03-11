Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Tina Douglas has added fuel to the chatters that her singer daughter is pregnant with Nelly's baby as the momager addresses the buzzing rumor in a new interview.

AceShowbiz - Rumors of Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together have been circulating for months, but the couple has yet to confirm the news officially. Despite Ashanti's attempts to keep the alleged pregnancy discreet, some fans speculate that she has been sporting a growing baby bump.

Ashanti's mother, Tina Douglas, recently addressed the speculation in an interview with Antoine Edwards. "It is public, don't get it twisted," Douglas said. "But it hasn't been officially announced." This has led fans to believe that it is highly likely that Ashanti is expecting.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Nelly and Ashanti are indeed expecting their first child together. If true, this would be Nelly's third child, as he shares two adult children with his ex-partner, Channetta Valentine. Ashanti, on the other hand, would become a first-time mom.

During a recent performance, Nelly was seen rubbing Ashanti's stomach, prompting cheers from the audience. The couple's playful interaction has further fueled speculation about the pregnancy.

While some fans are overjoyed at the news, others have criticized Ashanti for keeping her alleged pregnancy secret. Many social media users have expressed support for her right to privacy, however.

Nelly and Ashanti, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, first dated in the early 2000s. They are also rumored to have a new collaboration in the works featuring Juicy J and Jermaine Dupri.

