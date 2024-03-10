 

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

NBC
The 'Eternal Sunshine' singer delivers two performances, one for 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' and the other for 'Imperfect for You', on 'Saturday Night Live'.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande made her triumphant return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest, captivating viewers with two powerful performances. Hosted by Josh Brolin, the episode showcased Grande's vocal prowess and comedic talents.

For her first set, Grande debuted "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" in a mesmerizing living room setting. The performance featured psychedelic visuals that transformed the walls into crashing waves and cosmic imagery.

Grande's second number, "Imperfect for You," was introduced by her mother, Joan Grande, in a heartwarming moment. Both songs are from her new album, "Eternal Sunshine".

However, Grande's involvement didn't stop there. She appeared alongside Brolin in two sketches, showcasing her impeccable comedic timing. In one sketch, Grande portrayed Nicole Kidman's character from "Moulin Rouge", singing and bantering with Bowen Yang.

Grande's impressive performance as musical guest has fans eagerly anticipating her return as host. The singer-songwriter's last hosting gig on SNL was in March 2016.

This week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" aired live on NBC and streams on Peacock.

