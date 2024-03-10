 

Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Undies During 'SNL' Monologue, Channels 'Bridgerton' in Skit

The 56-year-old 'Oldboy' actor takes off his clothes when hosting 'Saturday Night Live' and later tries to woo a royal in a 'Bridgerton'-inspired sketch.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a "Bridgerton"-inspired sketch aired on "Saturday Night Live", Josh Brolin, this weekend's host, played a nobleman named Kinskey who threw a ball to impress a beautiful Archduchess who could become his bride. He created a shrimp tower to win the Archduchess's heart.

However, Kinskey's obsession with his shrimp masterpiece distracted him from his true goal. When the Archduchess approached the tower, Kinskey mistakenly believed she would topple it and pushed her out the window. The Archduchess miraculously survived and returned to the party, only to be thrown out again by Kinskey.

In a heartwarming twist, the Archduchess professed her admiration for Kinskey's shrimp tower protection, declaring that she would be fortunate to be loved as much as he did his culinary creation. However, the sketch ended tragically with Kinskey accidentally toppling the shrimp tower and jumping out the window in despair.

In a separate monologue, Brolin shared his experience of cold plunging for 20 years, comparing it to hosting "Saturday Night Live". He described the show as both exhilarating and uncomfortable, equating it to taking an ice bath. Brolin stripped off his clothes and jumped into a tub of cold water to illustrate his point.

