 

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

In a video shared on social media, the Grammy-winning femcee admits that it has been 'a really hard journey to [get] back [to] myself again.'

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is getting vulnerable with her fans. Through a video shared on social media, the "WAP" hitmaker issued an emotional apology to her online devotees for "losing" herself due to negativity.

"I want to apologize to my fans, to myself, and [to the] people who love me for losing myself, you know what I'm saying?" the 31-year-old said in the clip shared on Friday, March 8. "For losing myself… and not being myself because of negative things that, like, put me in a wall, and I wanna apologize if y'all felt that, like, I wasn't giving my all because of things."

"But you know I'm just a f**king human being, b***h. I'm trying to do this s**t, you know what I'm saying?" she stressed. "I'm trying… but I'm finally myself, and all I want from you guys is support, is love, honesty, of course."

Cardi B went on to note, "I don't ever want you not to be honest, but honesty, support, and always defend me, always love me," the mom of two added, " 'Cause this has been a really hard journey to [get] back [to] myself again."

Back in December 2022, Cardi admitted that she delayed the release of her sophomore album because she had "anxiety." During an Instagram Live, she said, "I'm just a mom and I do have anxiety... I've been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

"When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don't like anything," the Grammy winner further elaborated. "I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.' "

Cardi then confessed that music feels like a "job" to her these days. "Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do," she shared.

