Natalie Portman Found Benjamin Millepied Cheating Claims 'Really Tough' Before Finalizing Divorce

The 'Black Swan' actress, who shares 12-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia with her ex-husband, reportedly found support in her friends who 'rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it.'

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - It wasn't easy for Natalie Portman to end her marriage to Benjamin Millepied. The "Black Swan" actress reportedly had a "really tough" time upon learning of Millepied's cheating claims.

"It was initially really tough for her," a source told PEOPLE, "but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it."

"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year," the source added. "But she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

The insider went on to note, "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children." The informant continued, "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Portman secretly filed for divorce from Millepied in July 2023. The divorce was finalized last month in France, where the former couple resides with their two children, 12-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia.

The split arrived after rumors of Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman surfaced in June 2023. Portman was subsequently spotted without her wedding ring.

Portman has addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage, calling it "terrible and something she has no desire to contribute to." She emphasized the importance of separating her public and private lives, a practice she adopted early on in her career.

Portman and Millepied, who married in 2012, faced marital challenges before the divorce. According to sources, Millepied would sometimes not return home or take unexplained work trips. Portman reportedly began suspecting infidelity and was "humiliated and crushed."

Portman has expressed her focus on herself in the wake of the divorce. She leads a private life in Los Angeles, spending time with friends outside the entertainment industry and prioritizing her home life.

