Taylor Swift Fans Not Mad at Travis Kelce for Texting During Her Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is defended by Swifties after a TikTok user throws shade at him as he was caught in a video texting during his girlfriend's performance.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Not all of Taylor Swift's fans are petty. In fact, Swifties have rallied behind Travis Kelce after he was about to be taken down by a social media user for texting during his girlfriend's "Eras Tour" show in Singapore.

After jetting out to the Asian city, the NFL player attended the Grammy winner's concert on Friday night, March 7. In a video obtained by TMZ, he was caught bopping his head and looking down at his phone while his girlfriend performed her 2012 single "I Knew You Were Trouble".

The person who originally posted the video on TikTok seemingly wanted to throw shade at Travis. In the caption of the clip, they sarcastically wrote, "It's giving supportive bf" with shifty eyes emoji.

Many, however, disagreed with the TikTok user. Instead of joining in to blast Travis, they defended him online in the comments. "Very few people go without glancing at their phone for 4 hours at a time, leave him be," one person reacted to the video.

Another claimed, "That's literally the only time I've ever seen a phone in his hand." A third argued, "He may be on his phone for a second but he's still dancing so yes he's a supportive boyfriend."

Noting that the singer/songwriter has probably picked up her cell phone a few times during the tight end's football games, a fourth fan weighed in, "I think they are fine." Another speculated, "He could be communicating about plans after the show, for the visit in Singapore, work stuff so he doesn't have to work when she's free.. we don't know."

Indeed, Travis wasn't always distracted at the concert. In other fan-taken videos, he and his friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark were seen dancing and singing along to the pop superstar's performance of her hits like "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Ready for It" from their VIP box.

Later, after Taylor finished the show, Travis was waiting for her backstage at the National Stadium. When he saw her from afar, he opened his arms and Taylor was walking toward him before they shared an embrace and a kiss to the roar of the crowd.

