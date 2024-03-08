 

Travis Kelce and Friends Dancing to Taylor Swift's Songs at Singapore Concert

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his pals bring the energy at his girlfriend's concert in the Asian country after flying from the States amid concerns about her health.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his friends had a blast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Singapore on Friday night. Kelce, 34, was spotted dancing and singing along to Swift's performance from a VIP box, alongside his close pals Ross Travis and Harry Clark.

Videos captured by concertgoers show Kelce and his crew bopping their heads and waving their hands to hits like "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Ready for It." Kelce stood out in his bright white button-down and gray shorts while Travis sported a vibrant mustard yellow shirt and matching shorts.

The athlete's presence at the concert comes amidst an emotional week for him. On Monday, March 4, his brother, Jason Kelce, announced his retirement from football. Kelce broke down in tears on their podcast, expressing his admiration for his sibling.

Kelce and Swift have been dating for several months and have been publicly supportive of each other's careers. The football player has attended Swift's concerts in Argentina and Australia, while she has cheered him on at his NFL games.

Their recent Singapore trip is just one stop on their global support tour. Last month, Swift flew to Arizona for Kelce's victory in Super Bowl 2024.

According to sources, Kelce is planning to propose to Swift this summer. The couple's relationship has been the subject of much fan speculation, with many anticipating their upcoming engagement.

Kelce's friends, Ross Travis and Harry Clark, added to the excitement at the concert. They were seen swaying to Swift's music, raising their hands in the air, and having a memorable experience.

Kelce and his pals enjoyed a private suite at National Stadium, where they had a prime view of Swift's performance. The pop star is scheduled for one more show in Singapore before taking a break and resuming her tour in France in May.

On April 19, Swift will release her highly anticipated 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department", which has already received Kelce's enthusiastic support.

