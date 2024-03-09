 

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Running Into His Arms Backstage in Singapore

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker is caught on camera hugging and kissing her athlete boyfriend, who flew from the States with his pals, after she gets off the stage in Singapore.

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Friday, March 8, and had a memorable time.

Fan videos captured Kelce dancing enthusiastically to Swift's hit "Look What You Made Me Do" alongside friends and fans at the National Stadium. Dressed in a white dress shirt and patterned trousers, he sang along and matched the crowd with a signature light-up bracelet.

After the show, Kelce met Swift backstage, where she embraced and kissed him to the roar of the crowd. This marked the third Eras concert Kelce has attended since he began dating Swift last summer.

His appearance in Singapore followed a series of Swift's performances in Australia, where he accompanied her to the Sydney Zoo. "Australians are pretty rowdy," Kelce said on his podcast, "New Heights." "They like to have a good time... Taylor's very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get."

Kelce's friends and entourage were also present at the concert, sharing photos and videos on social media.

Global megastar Taylor Swift sold out six nights at Singapore's 55,000-seat National Stadium, with her final show scheduled for Saturday.

Kelce marveled at Taylor's global fame during his trip to Australia, highlighting the intense paparazzi presence surrounding her. "There were full-on helicopters just flying around," he said. "They helicopter'ed Taylor... This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."

