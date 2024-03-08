 

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Celebrity

The 'Black Swan' actress is no longer married to Benjamin Millepied as she has quietly finalized her divorce proceedings following secret filing amid his infidelity rumor.

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's marriage has officially come to an end. The 42-year-old actress secretly filed for divorce in July 2023, and the divorce was finalized last month in France, where the couple resides with their two children: 12-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia.

The divorce comes after rumors of Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman surfaced in June 2023. Portman was subsequently spotted without her wedding ring.

Portman has addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage, calling it "terrible and something she has no desire to contribute to." She emphasized the importance of separating her public and private lives, a practice she adopted early on in her career.

The couple, who married in 2012, faced marital challenges before the divorce. According to sources, Millepied would sometimes not return home or take unexplained work trips. Portman reportedly began suspecting infidelity and was "humiliated and crushed."

Portman has expressed her focus on herself in the wake of the divorce. She leads a private life in Los Angeles, spending time with friends outside the entertainment industry and prioritizing her home life.

