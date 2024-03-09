 

Tia Mowry and Ex Cory Hardrict Have Awkward Run-In at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Cover Images/David Edwards/Media Punch
The exes, who ended their marriage after 14 years together, can be seen sharing an awkward hug when they met at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - An awkward yet endearing moment was captured in 4K when Tia Mowry ran into her ex-husband Cory Hardrict at a new event. The exes looked rather awkward when they met at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 7.

In a video that circulated online, Tia could be seen doing a red-carpet interview when Cory was standing around her. As soon as they noticed each other's presence, the former spouses smiled and waved at each other.

Cory then approached Tia and appeared to be hesitant whether to give her a hug or not. The two eventually clumsily hugged while laughing, seemingly at their own awkwardness.

After catching wind of the clip, fans couldn't help but be amused at how the exes acted around each other after finalizing their divorcein April 2023 after being married for 14 years. "One day they folding you like a pretzel the next they giving you church hugs," one user joked in an Instagram comment.

"It's so crazy how you go from lovers to strangers... Love is a wild thing," another similarly commented. Echoing the sentiment, a user noted, "Not knowing whether to shake or hug your ex wife is really a scary place to be. From waking up together in love and living life beautifully to this! Sheesssshhhhhhh Jesus leave the wheel take the whole car."

One other added, "She looked uncomfortable. He looked uncomfortable. Now I'm uncomfortable." Someone, meanwhile, praised Cory despite the awkwardness, saying, "He wanted to respect her boundaries and space and he let her lead the interaction....I like him."

The former couple announced their separation in October 2022. Following their split, Tia and Cory manage to stay very amicable. The two are doing their best to co-parent their two kids, son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

"I'm chasing my authentic self, my potential. That's where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she addressed the divorce on "Hello Beautiful". "That doesn't mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what's making me happy now."

"I love being a wife," she added. "But I am understanding that tradition could be a blessing and a curse. What I mean by that is tradition warrants for no change, whereas change is constant."

