Steve Lawrence's Son Confirms Death of the Musician After Alzheimer's Battle

In his statement, Steve's son, composer and performer David Lawrence, calls his late father a 'charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy' and 'an inspiration to so many people.'

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Singer Steve Lawrence has died aged 88 from complications linked to Alzheimer's. The singer rose to fame in the 1950s and '60s by singing with his wife in the duo Steve and Eydie and passed away on Thursday, March 7, his family have confirmed.

Steve's son, composer and performer David Lawrence, said in a statement to Deadline, "My Dad was an inspiration to so many people. But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife."

"I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son," he continued. "My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come."

Steve performed with his wife Eydie Gorme around the world until 2009 before she retired for the sake of her health and died aged 84 in 2013. Steve continued to tour until 2019, when he received his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

The actor, comedian and singer married Eydie in 1957, after they met on 'The Tonight Show' starring Steve Allen. A year after walking down the aisle, the couple landed their variety show "The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme Show" which ran for one season in 1958.

Steve's solo career included having Top 10 hits, such as 1959's "Pretty Blue Eyes". 1960's "Footsteps" and 1962 smash "Go Away Little Girl". Steve also had a big screen career, portraying talent manager Maury Sline in 1980's "Blues Brothers" and its two sequels.

He also earned a Tony nomination for playing Sammy Glick in Broadway's "What Makes Sammy Run" in 1964. He told Classicbands.com about why he got into music, "When I was a very young boy, I was a choir boy and then just graduated I think, the first time I heard my first Frank Sinatra record."

He added, "I must've been fifteen years old when I heard him. I think I knew what I wanted to do with the rest of my musical life. I think his influence not only on me, but everyone who came after him, was so indelible, so powerful. He opened a brand new window for all of us who came after him."

Steve is survived by his son, daughter-in-law Faye, granddaughter Mabel and brother Bernie, and also had late son Michael.

