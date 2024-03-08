Kylie Jenner Fuels Split Rumors by Shutting Down Question About Timothee Chalamet During Interview

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

The Khy founder raises people's eyebrows when she refuses to answer a question about the 'Dune: Part Two' actor in a new interview amid speculations that they are breaking up.

AceShowbiz - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet breaking up? The Khy founder appeared to fuel rumors that they'd split after she refused to answer a question about the "Dune: Part Two" actor in a new interview.

In her New York Times profile published on Thursday, March 7, the fashion mogul and reality TV star was asked if her new "clean girl" era was influenced by her actor boyfriend. Kylie, however, wasn't interested to talk about it as she replied, "I don't know how I feel about that. I just don't want to talk about personal things."

The interview arrived amid speculations that "The Kardashians" star and the "Wonka" actor had called it quits after dating for some months. Fans recently thought that Kylie was soft-launching their split in a TikTok video in which she showed her morning routine that didn't involve Timothee at all.

"Soft launch breakup coming???" a fan commented on the video. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "Yes and talking about how she's 'thriving' all on her own like she doesn't need a man."

Kylie and Timothee first sparked romance rumors last spring before they went public with their romance at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop in Los Angeles in September 2023.

The mom of two and the "Little Women" actor also made headlines when they were caught on camera kissing at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7. The pair, however, haven't been seen together again which is probably because Timothee is currently busy promoting his new movie "Dune: Part Two", which also stars Zendaya Coleman.

Another report, meanwhile, claimed that Kylie and Timothee's romance continues to heat up. It was said that Kylie had introduced the actor to her famed family and two kids Stormi and Aire Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott (II). "Timothee has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around," a source said.

"It hasn't been anything where it's just Kylie, Timothee and the kids in an intimate setting. And she introduced him as one of Mommy's friends. Kylie feels like it's [still] too soon to let them know anything about their relationship," the source continued. As for her family, they allegedly "adore him. They are all for this relationship and really hope it lasts."

