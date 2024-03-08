Alec Baldwin to Bring Celeb Pals to 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial

Cover Images/M10s/Faye's Vision Movie

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star is reportedly considering to enlist those who have spoken up in defense of him, including Debra Messing and Mickey Rourke, as witnesses when his trial begins in July.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin may be gathering support from his celebrity pals amid his looming manslaughter trial over Halyna Hutchins' death. The actor is reportedly considering to enlist the help of fellow actors to testify on his behalf in court.

Pre TMZ's report, sources with knowledge of the case reveal that the "30 Rock" alum's team is mulling over putting together a list of famous people to testify when his trial begins in July. Those who are considered as potential witnesses reportedly would be people who have already spoken out in Alec's defense.

Those who have publicly shown support for Alec in the case include Debra Messing, Mickey Rourke, DJ Qualls and France Fisher, who also stars in "Rust". Though the sources note that the potential witness list hasn't come to fruition just yet, some of these actors have already committed to being available in court if Alec should come to call on them.

One of them is Mickey, who tells the outlet that he's willing to testify in defense of Alec. The "Iron Man" star says, "Whatever Alec needs I'll be there 100%. The armorer is 100% responsible for any gun handed to an actor. Especially, to an actor who didn't have experience with guns."

Mickey previously stood up for Alec when the former "Saturday Night Live" star was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the first time in January 2023. "It is bulls**t that an actor who is working on the set is handed a gun by somebody else whose job it is to make sure the gun is not loaded," he said at the time. "And Alec, if he doesn't have experience in guns or whatever... usually they dry fire the gun six times in front of you. If it is me, I will take it and do it 12 more times. It's like, he is not to blame."

Debra, meanwhile, clapped back when conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted that the headline "Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway" was "accurate." She replied, "It is absolutely NOT."

The actress, who previously worked with Alec when he guest starred on "Will & Grace", insisted, "A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then a catastrophic event happened where Halnya [sic] Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

In January 2023, Alec was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna, who was accidentally shot during filming of the Western movie in October 2021. The charges were dropped in April, but the 63-year-old star was indicted for the second time on January 19. He has pleaded not guilty to the latest charge.

Meanwhile, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was recently found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of Halyna. She was immediately taken into custody after a jury delivered the verdict on Wednesday, March 6. She faces up to 18 months in prison, in addition to a $5,000 fine.

You can share this post!