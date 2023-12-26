Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Announce Baby No. 3 News on Christmas

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown are extremely blessed during this holiday season. On Christmas day, Monday, December 25, the 30-year-old country singer and Katelyn made use of their Instagram accounts to reveal that they are expecting their third child together.

In the happy post, the pair shared a picture of the "Thank God" crooner cozying up to his wife on the couch. The couple was joined by their daughters Kodi Jane (1) and Kingsley Rose (4), who was smiling at the camera while holding up the sonogram. "Last Christmas of 4. Merry Christmas everyone!!" so the caption read.

Taylor Lautner was among those who were happy for the Browns. "WAAAAATTTTTTT," he said in the comments section. Russell Dickerson added, "CMON LORD!!!!!"

Fans were also excited over the baby news with one saying, "I knew it! Then I saw @katelynbrown reflection in the car video this morning congrats to you all!" Another wrote, "This is so exciting!! how far along? I'm crossing my fingers for a boy for you Congratulations!!!"

"omgomgomg CONGRATS GUYS!!!!!!! can't wait for the cutest new lil brown to make their appearance," one other noted. Someone else added, "Merry Christmas! And congratulations to y'all!!"

The Brown family often used social media to share a glimpse at their happy family. Back in October, Katelyn treated her followers to some photos of the foursome celebrating Halloween together. "Minnie, Daisy, Pluto and Donald are wishing everyone a Happy Halloween !!!! Have fun trick or treating," she wrote alongside adorable snaps of them rocking their costumes for the spooky festivity.

Kane first met his musician wife in 2016 at one of his first concerts. It didn't take long before the pair bonded over their mutual love and passion for music. The two tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter in 2019. Their second child, meanwhile, was born in 2021.

