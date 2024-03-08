 

'Teen Mom' Stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Dispel Split Rumors After Foul-Mouthed Fight

'Teen Mom' Stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Dispel Split Rumors After Foul-Mouthed Fight
Following their explosive expletive-laden argument on a clip of 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion', young couple Tyler and Catelynn gush over each other on social media.

AceShowbiz - Despite a preview for "Teen Mom: Family Reunion" Season 3 that showed Tyler Baltierra threatening to divorce Catelynn Lowell, the couple insists their relationship is strong.

"Beyond BLESSED [smiling face with halo emoji] to call you mine!!" Catelynn, 31, captioned an Instagram post of the couple hours before the trailer dropped. "No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock! I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn't have wished for a better partner and baby daddy."

Tyler, 32, responded in the comments, "Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life…it is YOU! [smiling face with heart eyes emoji] [face holding back tears emoji] I love you beyond measure!"

However, the "Teen Mom: Family Reunion" trailer featured a scene where Tyler yells at Catelynn while riding in a golf cart, "F**k you for making me feel unworthy! If I don't get my needs met, we're divorced."

Tyler and Catelynn have been together since middle school and married in 2015. They have four daughters together, including Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2008. They are known for being one of the strongest couples in the "Teen Mom" franchise.

Despite their struggles in the clip, the couple appears to have overcome any issues since filming, as Catelynn posted a gushing tribute to Tyler on Instagram. Tyler also defended his OnlyFans account last month following an online backlash after his wife promoted it.

The new season of "Teen Mom: Family Reunion" premieres March 13 on MTV, where the cast including Maci Bookout, Kayla Sessler, and Ryan Leigh, navigate relationship challenges while healing from past traumas.

