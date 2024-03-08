Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Instagram Music

The 'Water' hitmaker is 'absolutely heartbroken' to announce she has to pull the plug on her upcoming jaunt because of an injury that 'has tragically worsened.'

AceShowbiz - Grammy-winning singer Tyla has announced the cancellation of her upcoming debut concert tour, citing a health issue that has persisted for the past year.

In a candid social media post, Tyla revealed that she has been "silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened." Despite seeking medical treatment, the pain has intensified and the situation has become more severe.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this, but as of right now, I won't be able to proceed with the tour," wrote Tyla. She noted that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize her long-term health and safety.

Tyla had been gearing up for her first world tour, which was set to launch in Norway on March 21 and include stops at festivals like Coachella. The tour was set to conclude in Minneapolis on May 28.

Tickets for Tyla's North American shows will be automatically refunded, while international customers will be contacted by their ticket providers for options.

Despite the tour cancellation, Tyla's self-titled debut album is still on schedule for release on March 22. The album features 14 tracks, including her Grammy-winning hit "Water" and its Travis Scott-assisted remix.

Tyla expressed her disappointment and frustration but also expressed gratitude for her fans' support. She stated that she and her team are working diligently on a spectacular show for the future, when she is fully recovered and ready to return safely onstage.

"Just know when I'm back to performing pain-free, I'm gonna be even more of a problem," Tyla added in the post.

